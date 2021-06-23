Home / News / Auto News / Audi e-tron to be launched in India on July 22
Auto

Audi e-tron to be launched in India on July 22

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 23, 2021
Audi e-tron to be launched in India on July 22
Audi reveals launch date of e-tron SUV in India

Audi has announced that its e-tron electric SUV will be launched in India on July 22. The car is already listed here on the brand's official website. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look and a spacious cabin with many tech features. It is fueled by a 95kWh battery pack and promises a range of up to 484km. Here's our roundup.

The car has an octagonal grille and rear-view cameras

The Audi e-tron has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, an octagonal chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, and sleek matrix LED headlamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, 20-inch alloy wheels and rear-view cameras, which relay live feed to the displays inside. A full-width wrap-around taillight, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end.

It is fueled by a 408hp, electric powertrain

The Audi e-tron has two electric motors and a 95kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of up to 408hp/664Nm in Sport mode. The car also has a claimed driving range of up to 484km on a single charge.

The vehicle offers contoured seats and a panoramic sunroof

The Audi e-tron has a spacious 5-seater cabin with contoured seats, ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and two touchscreens, including a 10.1-inch display placed above an 8.8-inch unit. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, parking assist, and adaptive cruise control are available.

Audi e-tron: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Audi e-tron in India will be revealed at the launch event on July 22. However, the electric SUV is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).

