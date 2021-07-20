Home / News / Auto News / Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22
Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 12:02 pm
Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22
Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to debut in India on July 22

Italian automaker Ducati has announced that it will launch its Multistrada V4 adventure motorbike in India on July 22. It is expected to be available in three trims: V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler looks aggressive and offers several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine. Here are more details.

Take a look at the announcement

The bike offers full-LED lighting and spoked wheels

The Ducati Multistrada V4 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a prominent beak, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a double-sided swingarm, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. It is available in Ducati Red and Aviator Gray color options.

It is fueled by a 168hp, 1,158cc engine

The Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, and traction control. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 50mm inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock. The V4 S and V4 S Sport models have a semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension system with auto-leveling function.

Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing

In India, bookings for the Ducati Multistrada V4 are now open. The bike is expected to cost around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals like Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS.

Second batch of the Mercedes-Benz EQC to arrive this September

