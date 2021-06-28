Home / News / Auto News / New-generation BMW 2 Series to break cover on July 8
New-generation BMW 2 Series to break cover on July 8

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 04:14 pm
New-generation BMW 2 Series to break cover on July 8
BMW 2 Series to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

German automaker BMW Motorrad has announced that it will unveil its new 2 Series model at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed on July 8. As for the highlights, the car will have an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It will be up for grabs with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a regular-sized grille and twin exhausts

The new-generation BMW 2 Series will have a sloping roofline, a regular-sized mesh grille, a muscular hood, a wide air dam, and twin exhaust tips. For lighting, the car might have sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the four-wheeler will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Two engine choices should be available

The M Performance variant of the BMW 2 Series will be fueled by an inline-six engine that makes 369hp, linked to an all-wheel-drive system. A 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder mill should be offered in the lower trims.

The vehicle will provide multiple airbags and cruise control

The upcoming BMW 2 Series is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The vehicle might house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a rear-view camera, and brake assist should ensure the safety of the passengers.

BMW 2 Series: Pricing and availability

The new BMW 2 Series will be showcased on July 8 and its pricing and availability details will be announced around that time. It should carry some premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 37.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

