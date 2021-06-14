Nissan 400Z sports car to be unveiled on August 17

Japanese automaker Nissan will unveil a new sports car based on the Z Proto concept on August 17 this year. Its availability in India is unclear as of now. The new vehicle is expected to be called the 400Z. It will have an aggressive look, a feature-loaded cabin, and shall draw power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. Here are more details.

The car will have a large rectangular grille

The Nissan 400Z will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a large rectangular grille, and eye-shaped headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and multi-spoke wheels. Nissan 300ZX-inspired taillamps connected by a black trim, twin exhaust tips, and a raked windscreen will be available on the rear end.

It will be fueled by a 400hp, 3.0-liter engine

The Nissan 400Z will be powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that will generate around 400hp of maximum power. Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a manual or an automatic gearbox.

It will pack a 9.0-inch infotainment panel and multiple airbags

As per an earlier report, the Nissan 400Z will have a driver-focused cabin with three dashboard-mounted dials, leather and Alcantara upholstery, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD shall ensure the safety of the passengers.

Nissan 400Z: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Nissan 400Z will be revealed on August 17. If the sports car comes to India, it is likely to carry a premium over the 370Z, which was launched here at Rs. 53.5 lakh (ex-showroom).