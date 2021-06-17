Home / News / Auto News / Tata Hornbill micro-SUV could be launched in India in July
Tata Hornbill micro-SUV could be launched in India in July

Tata Hornbill said to debut in India next month

Tata Motors is expected to launch its Hornbill micro-SUV (aka HBX) in India next month i.e. July. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an off-road-friendly design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. It might draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will sport a black grille and sleek headlights

The Tata Hornbill will be based on the company's Impact 2.0 design language. It will have a gloss black grille, a front bumper with a faux skid plate, and a split headlamp setup. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights with a tri-arrow LED brake light will be available on the rear end.

Information

It might run on a 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Hornbill is likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console

The Tata Hornbill will have a blacked-out cabin, featuring rectangular AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a start-stop button, and contoured seats with contrast white stitching. It will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. Multiple airbags and parking sensors should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Tata Hornbill: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of Tata Hornbill in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

