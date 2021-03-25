Home / News / Auto News / This Lexus car can play vinyl records on the move
Auto

This Lexus car can play vinyl records on the move

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 12:07 pm

In collaboration with Pitchfork and Los Angeles-based custom fabrication studio SCPS, Lexus has created a one-off Wax Edition of its 2021 IS sports sedan.

The car comes with a turntable built into the dashboard, which can play vinyl records when the four-wheeler is in motion without missing a beat, even when traversing bumpy roads.

Here are more details.

In this article
How does the player work? A music project is also on the way The car sports a large blacked-out grille It is offered with a choice of three engines The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety features Lexus IS Wax Edition: Pricing and availability

Mechanism

How does the player work?

How does the player work?

SCPS has used 3D printing and a mix of carbon fiber and aluminium to create a custom record player that sits on a silicone pad to absorb shocks.

While driving, a micro-adjustable tonearm and stepper motor keep the record spinning without skipping.

The device, housed in the glovebox section, plays tunes using the car's 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system with 7.1 surround sound.

Information

A music project is also on the way

Lexus and Pitchfork have also joined hands with music producers Kaytranada and Madlib to create a double-single record for the Wax Edition. The 7-inch vinyl will be up for grabs soon as part of the 'Vinyl Me, Please' subscription service.

Exteriors

The car sports a large blacked-out grille

Meanwhile, the Lexus IS Wax Edition has an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out mesh grille, and sleek triple-beam LED headlights.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke designer alloy wheels.

A full-width "blade-style" taillight and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information

It is offered with a choice of three engines

Lexus IS is offered with a choice of three engines: a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill that makes 241hp/350Nm, a 3.5-liter V6 motor that generates 260hp/320Nm, and another 3.5-liter V6 unit that churns out 311hp/380Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed and 8-speed AMT gearboxes.

Interiors

The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety features

The Lexus IS Wax Edition has a spacious cabin with a sunroof, leather upholstery, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking facility are available.

Information

Lexus IS Wax Edition: Pricing and availability

The Lexus IS Wax Edition is a one-off car and its pricing details have not been announced. For reference, the standard Lexus IS carries a starting price-tag of $40,025 (approximately Rs. 29 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
This is how Hyundai ALCAZAR will look like
Latest News
'Karnan' controversy: Song changed from 'Pandarathi Puranam' to 'Manjanathi Puranam'
Entertainment
NewsBytes Briefing: Reddit users get transgender employee fired, and more
Science
Qualcomm is reportedly developing an Android-based Nintendo Switch lookalike
Science
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.84 million with 59K new cases
India
'Shootout 3' being planned? Gupta 'adding final touches to script'
Entertainment
Latest Auto News
This BMW sports bike costs more than Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
Auto
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched in India at Rs. 40 lakh
Auto
Mercedes-Benz GLC (facelift) review: Should you buy it?
Auto
BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs. 38 lakh
Auto
Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record, clocks 298km/h on ice
Auto
Trending Topics