This Lexus car can play vinyl records on the move

Lexus and Pitchfork have also joined hands with music producers Kaytranada and Madlib to create a double-single record for the Wax Edition. The 7-inch vinyl will be up for grabs soon as part of the 'Vinyl Me, Please' subscription service.
Lexus IS is offered with a choice of three engines: a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill that makes 241hp/350Nm, a 3.5-liter V6 motor that generates 260hp/320Nm, and another 3.5-liter V6 unit that churns out 311hp/380Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed and 8-speed AMT gearboxes.
The Lexus IS Wax Edition is a one-off car and its pricing details have not been announced. For reference, the standard Lexus IS carries a starting price-tag of $40,025 (approximately Rs. 29 lakh).