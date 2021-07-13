Home / News / Auto News / Lexus RXL Black Line SUV, with visual updates, breaks cover
Lexus RXL Black Line SUV, with visual updates, breaks cover

Lexus reveals limited-run RXL Black Line SUV

In a bid to boost sales, Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has revealed a limited-run variant of its RXL SUV. Its bookings will commence by the end of this month. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has cosmetic changes both inside and out. It is offered with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is offered in two shades

The Lexus RXL Black Line has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular hood, a black grille, sleek headlights, black logos, and Cloudburst Gray or Eminent White Pearl paintwork. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Two powertrain choices are available

The Lexus RXL Black Line is offered with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 295hp/356Nm and a hybrid powertrain that pairs the same engine with an electric motor to pump out 308hp of maximum power.

The vehicle offers leather seats with blue stitching

The Lexus RXL Black Line has a blacked-out 3-row cabin, featuring leather seats with blue stitching for the first two rows. Similar stitching can also be seen on the center console, steering wheel, and gear stick. It also houses a 'free-standing' touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. On the safety front, the SUV gets multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Lexus RXL Black Line: Pricing

The Lexus RXL Black Line will be limited to 495 units, of which 389 units will be petrol-powered and the rest will be hybrids. The fuel-based model starts at $52,030 (around Rs. 38.7 lakh), while the hybrid version begins at $55,290 (roughly Rs. 41.2 lakh).

