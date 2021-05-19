Lexus to launch 10 EVs by 2025; PHEV in 2022

Lexus will launch at least 10 EVs by 2025

The LF-Z Electrified Concept car unveiled by Lexus in March laid bare the company's EV ambitions. Now, it is paving the way for a family of electrified models. The carmaker has announced that it is planning to launch at least 10 models with an electric powertrain by 2025. Notably, the first of these four-wheelers will be launched later this year. Here are more details.

The brand's first PHEV will be a mass-market model

Describing its electrification strategy, Lexus has said that its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) will be a mass-market model. It will be followed by a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) in 2022. The brand claims that by using its electrification know-how in the field of hybrid vehicles, it will "create new value and driving experience unique to Lexus electrified vehicles."

Upcoming electric models will feature DIRECT4 technology

As per Lexus, its future electrified cars will feature a DIRECT4 technology, which is basically an all-wheel-drive torque distribution system. The Toyota-owned luxury brand claims that it combines "highly-precise drive force control with responsive steer-by-wire systems that greatly enhance vehicle reflexes." It is expected to result in a more dynamic behavior that "appeals to all five senses."

EVs account for 33% of the brand's international sales

Lexus currently sells nine electrified models in 90 countries. In 2020, electrified cars contributed to roughly 33% of the company's global sales. Interestingly, since April 2005, the luxury brand has delivered more than two million electric and hybrid four-wheelers to its customers.

Lexus wants to be carbon neutral by 2050

Lexus wants to have an electrified model across its entire range by 2025. The automaker estimates that by the end of the decade, sales of its electric and hybrid vehicles will exceed that of internal combustion engine-based models. By 2050, Lexus wants to achieve carbon neutrality in terms of production, logistics, driving, and recycling.