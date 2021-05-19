Home / News / Auto News / Lexus to launch 10 EVs by 2025; PHEV in 2022
Auto

Lexus to launch 10 EVs by 2025; PHEV in 2022

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 05:27 pm
Lexus to launch 10 EVs by 2025; PHEV in 2022
Lexus will launch at least 10 EVs by 2025

The LF-Z Electrified Concept car unveiled by Lexus in March laid bare the company's EV ambitions. Now, it is paving the way for a family of electrified models. The carmaker has announced that it is planning to launch at least 10 models with an electric powertrain by 2025. Notably, the first of these four-wheelers will be launched later this year. Here are more details.

In this article
Plans

The brand's first PHEV will be a mass-market model

Describing its electrification strategy, Lexus has said that its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) will be a mass-market model. It will be followed by a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) in 2022. The brand claims that by using its electrification know-how in the field of hybrid vehicles, it will "create new value and driving experience unique to Lexus electrified vehicles."

New tech

Upcoming electric models will feature DIRECT4 technology

As per Lexus, its future electrified cars will feature a DIRECT4 technology, which is basically an all-wheel-drive torque distribution system. The Toyota-owned luxury brand claims that it combines "highly-precise drive force control with responsive steer-by-wire systems that greatly enhance vehicle reflexes." It is expected to result in a more dynamic behavior that "appeals to all five senses."

Information

EVs account for 33% of the brand's international sales

Lexus currently sells nine electrified models in 90 countries. In 2020, electrified cars contributed to roughly 33% of the company's global sales. Interestingly, since April 2005, the luxury brand has delivered more than two million electric and hybrid four-wheelers to its customers.

Goals

Lexus wants to be carbon neutral by 2050

Lexus wants to have an electrified model across its entire range by 2025. The automaker estimates that by the end of the decade, sales of its electric and hybrid vehicles will exceed that of internal combustion engine-based models. By 2050, Lexus wants to achieve carbon neutrality in terms of production, logistics, driving, and recycling.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched in India next month

Latest News

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils trend, netizens call for boycott of Amazon services

Entertainment

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

Entertainment

PSL: PCB gets clearance to host remaining season in UAE

Sports

England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records James Anderson can script

Sports

Ruskin Bond hand-picks 25 stories for readers on 87th birthday

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched in India next month

Auto

Toyota files design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India

Auto

Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike

Auto

Lamborghini to launch its first all-electric car by 2030

Auto

Yamaha YZF-R7, with a 689cc engine, goes official

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Lamborghini to launch its first all-electric car by 2030

Auto

Toyota to launch 15 new electric vehicles by 2025

Auto

Gordon Murray Group to invest £300 million on EV development

Auto

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire to become a dedicated electric motorcycle brand

Auto