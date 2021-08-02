Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra XUV700 to come with a full-LED setup for lighting
Mahindra XUV700 to come with a full-LED setup for lighting

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 06:47 pm

Mahindra should unveil its all-new XUV700 model in India later this month. The company has already announced that the vehicle will offer personalized safety alerts, the largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, auto booster headlights, as well as flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles.' Now, the latest teaser reveals that it will sport C-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs and arrow-shaped LED taillights. Here are more details.

The car will sport a chromed grille

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a sculpted bonnet, a body-colored bumper, a chromed grille with vertical slats, and twin fog lamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, large windows, flush-fitted door handles, and large alloy wheels. A prominent bumper, metallic-finished skid plate, and arrow-shaped LED taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Two engine choices will be available

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with two BS6-compliant engines: a 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill and a 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel motor. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will offer a 'Skyroof' and flat-bottom steering wheel

The vehicle will offer a 'Skyroof' and flat-bottom steering wheel

Mahindra XUV700 will have a 7-seater cabin with ambient lighting, a 'Skyroof,' a smart air purifier, front seats with memory function, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house a single-piece screen for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. The latter will support Alexa-based connected car technology. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ADAS, and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the four-wheeler is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

EVTRIC Axis and Ride electric scooters launched in India

