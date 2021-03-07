Hero MotoCorp to launch limited-edition Xtreme 160R bike in India

The Hero Xtreme 160R draws power from a BS6-compliant 163cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 15.2hp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. It also comes with an Auto Sail facility for a seamless ride while in traffic.
The pricing and availability details of the limited-edition Hero Xtreme 160R will be announced at the time of launch. However, it will carry a premium over the standard model which costs Rs. 1.04 lakh (front disc) and Rs. 1.07 lakh (dual disc) (both prices, ex-showroom).