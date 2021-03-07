Home / News / Auto News / Hero MotoCorp to launch limited-edition Xtreme 160R bike in India
Hero MotoCorp to launch limited-edition Xtreme 160R bike in India

To commemorate its 100 million production milestone, Hero MotoCorp will launch a limited-edition variant of its Xtreme 160R motorcycle in India. It is currently listed on the company's official website with a "coming soon" tag.

As for the highlights, the bike will sport new paintwork combining red and white shades. However, the rest will be identical to the standard trim.

Design

The bike has an all-LED setup for lighting

The Hero Xtreme 160R has a naked sporty design featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a side stand engine cut-off switch, and a small exhaust.

The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

It weighs 139.5kg and comes in Sports Red, Pearl Silver White, and Vibrant Blue color options.

Information

It runs on a 15.2hp, 163cc engine

The Hero Xtreme 160R draws power from a BS6-compliant 163cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 15.2hp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. It also comes with an Auto Sail facility for a seamless ride while in traffic.

Safety

Single-channel ABS is available for better road handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Xtreme 160R is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better road handling.

Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Hero Xtreme 160R: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the limited-edition Hero Xtreme 160R will be announced at the time of launch. However, it will carry a premium over the standard model which costs Rs. 1.04 lakh (front disc) and Rs. 1.07 lakh (dual disc) (both prices, ex-showroom).

