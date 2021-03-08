Indian Motorcycle reveals limited-run Chieftain Elite cruiser bike: Details here

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite is offered with a range of optional accessories for further personalization. They include a low-profile quick-release passenger sissy bar, color-matched remote-locking trunk, a variety of handlebars, seats, backrest pad, and color-matched hard lower fairings with adjustable air dams.
In the US, the 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite carries a starting price-tag of $34,999 (approximately Rs. 25.6 lakh) and is making way to dealerships. However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently available.