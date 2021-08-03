Home / News / Auto News / Limited-run Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition breaks cover
Limited-run Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition breaks cover

Limited-run Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition breaks cover
Bentley has revealed its Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition model

Inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept, British automaker Bentley has revealed its Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition model. Its production will be limited to around 300 units. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a regal look and a luxurious cabin made of sustainable materials. It is fueled by a hybrid powertrain and has a top-speed of 285km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has quad exhaust tips and 21-inch wheels

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition has a lengthy hood, a large chrome/black grille, a wide air dam, and circular headlights. There are Pale Brodgar accents on the headlamp, taillight, as well as lower bodywork. The car is flanked by ORVMs, 'Odyssean Edition' badges on the D-pillars, and 21-inch twin-spoke wheels. Squarish taillights and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

It is fueled by a 536hp, hybrid powertrain

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition runs on a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine mated to an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain delivers a combined output of 536hp/750Nm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 285km/h.

A 3-spoke steering wheel and 12.3-inch infotainment console are offered

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition has a luxurious cabin finished in five accents including Beluga, Cricketball, and Porpoise. The sedan uses sustainably-sourced leather, lambswool floor mats, a Piano Linen veneer on the center console, and an open-pore Koa wood veneer that uses minimal lacquer. It also packs a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags for safety.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the limited-run Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition are yet to be revealed. For reference, the standard Flying Spur begins at Rs. 3.21 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

