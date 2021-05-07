Limited-run Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 bike revealed in collaboration with REPLAY

Husqvarna Motorcycles, in collaboration with clothing brand REPLAY, has unveiled limited-editions of the Vitpilen 701, 701 Supermoto, and 701 Enduro LR bikes. Production of each will be limited to just 10 units.

The two-wheelers have a sporty look, a new paintwork and logos that reflect the partnership of the two brands, and run on a 692.7cc, liquid-cooled engine.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

The Vitpilen 701 has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight.

It packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax S21 tires.

The Supermoto model is designed strictly for roads, while the Enduro LR is suitable for off-roading.

Information

It is fueled by a 75hp, 693cc engine

The limited-run Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 draws power from a 692.7cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 75hp and a peak torque of 72Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes and ride-by-wire system ensure rider's safety

In terms of safety equipment, the limited-edition Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch ABS and a ride-by-wire system.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm WP APEX forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Limited-edition Husqvarna Vitpilen 701: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the limited-run Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 are yet to be announced. However, it should carry some premium over the standard model which costs £7,549 (roughly Rs. 7.7 lakh) in the UK.