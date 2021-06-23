Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha NMAX 160 launched in a limited-run Star Wars avatar
Yamaha NMAX 160 launched in a limited-run Star Wars avatar

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 12:10 am
Yamaha has launched its NMAX 160 ABS Star Wars edition scooter in Brazil. Limited to only 680 units, the vehicle is available in two trims: Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance. The former sports black paintwork with red and silver accents, while the latter gets a white hue coupled with red-yellow lines and the Rebel Alliance's logo. Here are more details.

The scooter has a digital instrument console

Yamaha NMAX 160 ABS Star Wars edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron flanked by turn indicators, a raised windscreen, high-set handlebars, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter has a digital instrument console, an LED headlight, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. A 25-liter storage compartment is also available.

It is fueled by a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha NMAX 160 ABS Star Wars edition draws power from a 155cc, SOHC, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15.4hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.7Nm at 6,500rpm.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha NMAX 160 ABS Star Wars edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Yamaha NMAX 160 ABS Star Wars edition: Pricing and availability

In Brazil, the Yamaha NMAX 160 ABS Star Wars edition carries a price-tag of BRL 12,998 (around Rs. 1.92 lakh). However, the mean-looking maxi-style scooter is unlikely to make its way to India.

