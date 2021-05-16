Home / News / Auto News / Loncin Voge 300DS adventure tourer goes official: Details here
Loncin Voge 300DS adventure tourer goes official: Details here

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 01:20 am
Loncin Voge 300DS adventure tourer goes official: Details here
Loncin Motors launches Voge 300DS bike in France

As an addition to its portfolio of tourer bikes, Chinese automaker Loncin Motors has launched the Voge 300DS motorbike in the French market. It is priced at €4,295 (roughly Rs. 3.82 lakh). Talking about the key highlights, the two-wheeler comes with a muscular body, a digital instrument console, and a Euro5-compliant 292cc engine. Here's our roundup.

It flaunts an all-LED lighting setup

The Loncin Voge 300DS sits on a multi-tubular frame and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, side crash guards, and a rear carrier. It houses an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and a USB connector. Dimensions-wise, the two-wheeler has a wheelbase of 1,360mm and a kerb weight of 170kg.

The bike runs on a 292cc engine

The Loncin Voge 300DS is powered by a Euro5-compliant 292cc, single-cylinder motor that produces 25.8hp of power at 8,500rpm and 23Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

On the safety front, the Loncin Voge 300DS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the tourer are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a shock absorber with a link on the rear end.

Loncin Voge 300DS: Pricing and availability

The Loncin Voge 300DS carries a price-tag of €4,295 (roughly Rs. 3.82 lakh). However, it is unlikely to be introduced in India since the brand has no presence here. Recently, the company had also launched its Loncin Voge 500DS motorcycle in the European market.

