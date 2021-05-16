Loncin Voge 650DS bike revealed; to arrive in Europe soon

After the Voge 300DS and Voge 500DS, Chinese automaker Loncin Motors has revealed its Voge 650DS adventure touring motorcycle. It will soon arrive at European dealerships. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and comes with a color TFT console as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on a 652cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The bike is available in two shades

The Loncin Voge 650DS has an intimidating look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, side crash guards, split-style seats, a standard luggage rack, an upswept exhaust, an underbelly pan, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a color TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It comes in two colors: Red and Black.

It is fueled by a 50hp, 652cc engine

The Loncin Voge 650DS draws power from a 652cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 49.6hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 60Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

In terms of safety equipment, the Loncin Voge 650DS is equipped with two disc brakes on the front side and a single disc on the rear end. However, ABS seems to be unavailable. Suspension duties on the adventure touring motorcycle are taken care of inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Loncin Voge 650DS: Pricing and availability

The Loncin Voge 650DS adventure tourer carries a price tag of €7,399 (approximately Rs. 6.5 lakh) and will make way to European dealerships soon. However, no details regarding its arrival in India are currently available.