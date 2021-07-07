The Emira is Lotus's final car with a combustion engine
Lotus, owned by China's Geely, has revealed its Emira sports car. It will go on sale from summer next year. The Emira is the company's final vehicle with a combustion engine and sits below the all-electric Evija hypercar. It has an aggressive design, a luxurious cabin with lots of technology, and is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.
The car has sleek LED headlights and 20-inch wheels
The Lotus Emira has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood with vents, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by two doors, large air scoops, ORVMs, and 20-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires. Narrow taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,412mm and a wheelbase of 2,575mm.
The vehicle offers a touchscreen infotainment system and curtain airbags
The Lotus Emira has a premium cabin with 12-way electrically adjustable seats, ambient lighting, key-less entry, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and cruise control ensure the safety of the passengers.
It has a top-speed of 290km/h
Lotus Emira is offered with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, i4 petrol mill sourced from Mercedes-Benz AMG. The motors deliver between 360-400hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 430Nm. Transmission duties are handled by manual, automatic, and 8-speed DCT gearboxes. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and has a claimed top-speed of 290km/h.
Lotus Emira: Pricing and availability
In the UK, the Lotus Emira will carry a starting price-tag of 'less than £60,000' (around Rs. 62 lakh) and will be up for grabs from summer 2022. A V6-equipped "First Edition" flagship model will be introduced at the time of launch.