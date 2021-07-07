The Emira is Lotus's final car with a combustion engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 11:40 am

Lotus reveals Emira as its final sports car with a combustion engine

Lotus, owned by China's Geely, has revealed its Emira sports car. It will go on sale from summer next year. The Emira is the company's final vehicle with a combustion engine and sits below the all-electric Evija hypercar. It has an aggressive design, a luxurious cabin with lots of technology, and is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has sleek LED headlights and 20-inch wheels

The Lotus Emira has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood with vents, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by two doors, large air scoops, ORVMs, and 20-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires. Narrow taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,412mm and a wheelbase of 2,575mm.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a touchscreen infotainment system and curtain airbags

The Lotus Emira has a premium cabin with 12-way electrically adjustable seats, ambient lighting, key-less entry, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and cruise control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 290km/h

Lotus Emira is offered with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, i4 petrol mill sourced from Mercedes-Benz AMG. The motors deliver between 360-400hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 430Nm. Transmission duties are handled by manual, automatic, and 8-speed DCT gearboxes. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and has a claimed top-speed of 290km/h.

Information

Lotus Emira: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Lotus Emira will carry a starting price-tag of 'less than £60,000' (around Rs. 62 lakh) and will be up for grabs from summer 2022. A V6-equipped "First Edition" flagship model will be introduced at the time of launch.