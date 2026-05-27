Luca di Montezemolo warns Luce risks destroying Ferrari legend

Design and reviews split on Luce

Montezemolo didn't hold back on the design either, calling it "[Luce] is certainly a car that at least the Chinese won't copy."

The Luce is not only Ferrari's first all-electric model but also its first five-seater.

Reviews have been mixed, with some saying it doesn't look like a classic Ferrari at all.

Launching this EV marks a bold (and pretty controversial) move for the iconic Italian brand.