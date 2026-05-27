Luca di Montezemolo warns Luce risks destroying Ferrari legend
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Ferrari just dropped its first electric car, the Luce, but not everyone's cheering.
Luca di Montezemolo says, "We risk destroying a legend," and even suggests Ferrari should ditch its famous Prancing Horse badge on the EV.
Still, buyers can add the emblem if they want, either on the doors or as Scuderia Ferrari fender shields.
Design and reviews split on Luce
Montezemolo didn't hold back on the design either, calling it "[Luce] is certainly a car that at least the Chinese won't copy."
The Luce is not only Ferrari's first all-electric model but also its first five-seater.
Reviews have been mixed, with some saying it doesn't look like a classic Ferrari at all.
Launching this EV marks a bold (and pretty controversial) move for the iconic Italian brand.