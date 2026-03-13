Maharashtra mandates permits for e-rickshaws, e-bikes: What it means
Maharashtra just announced that all passenger e-rickshaws and e-bikes will need official permits to operate.
The goal? Bring some order to the rapidly growing electric vehicle scene, since these rides were not previously required to obtain a separate permit for passenger transport.
New rules and permit system
E-rickshaws and e-bikes will have to sport green license plates with yellow letters, following an older central rule.
To make things smoother, a new single-window system is coming for permit applications, so less paperwork hassle and more transparency.
At the same time, the state has paused new permits for regular autorickshaws and put a hold on three e-bike operators as part of tightening up transport rules.
The transport minister says this should help keep things fair and safe for everyone using these services.