Maharashtra mandates permits for e-rickshaws, e-bikes: What it means

New rules and permit system

E-rickshaws and e-bikes will have to sport green license plates with yellow letters, following an older central rule.

To make things smoother, a new single-window system is coming for permit applications, so less paperwork hassle and more transparency.

At the same time, the state has paused new permits for regular autorickshaws and put a hold on three e-bike operators as part of tightening up transport rules.

The transport minister says this should help keep things fair and safe for everyone using these services.