Mahindra Bolero Neo launched in India at Rs. 8.5 lakh

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 03:57 pm
Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo model in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 8.48 lakh and is essentially a facelifted version of the Mahindra TUV300. The Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with updated exterior styling and a refreshed 7-seater cabin. It is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter engine, linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

It sports a chrome grille and 15-inch alloy wheels

Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in five colorways

Mahindra Bolero Neo is underpinned by a ladder-on-frame chassis and is available in N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O) trims. It features a boxy design with a vertical slat chrome grille, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out air dam, and square-shaped headlamps with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, 15-inch alloy wheels, and side steppers.

A 100hp diesel engine fuels the four-wheeler

The Mahindra Bolero Neo draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine that produces 100hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Inside, there is a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel

The Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a 7-seater cabin with beige upholstery, a 3-spoke powered steering wheel, armrest for the second row seat, cruise control, and air conditioning with Eco mode. It also packs a semi-digital instrument console and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, there are dual airbags, parking sensors, optional ISOFIX mounts, and ABS with EBD.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Pricing

The Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the base N4 model and goes up to Rs. 10 lakh for the N10 trim (both prices, ex-showroom). Prices for the top-spec N10 (O) variant are yet to be announced.

