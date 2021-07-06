Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India
Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 02:24 pm
Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the Neo model of its Bolero SUV in India. In the latest development, the automaker has teased the four-wheeler on the social media, hinting at its arrival in the country soon. The Mahindra Bolero Neo will debut as a facelifted and BS6-compliant version of the TUV300 with several updates inside and out. Here's our roundup.

It will sport a chrome-finished grille

Mahindra & Mahindra has released several teasers for the Bolero Neo, giving us a glimpse into the design of the car. It will feature a boxy stance with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, and a large air intake. The SUV will also house new headlamps, horizontally placed DRLs, fog lamps, revised taillamps, roof rails, ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels.

A 1.5-liter BS6 engine is expected to fuel the car

The Mahindra Bolero Neo will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that currently fuels the XUV300. The motor produces 114hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The four-wheeler might offer a 7-seater cabin

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to offer a 7-seater cabin with beige upholstery and diamond stitching, a dual-tone dashboard, armrest and headrest for the second-row seats, and power windows. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, multiple airbags, parking sensors, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD should be available.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Pricing

Mahindra will announce the official pricing information of the Bolero Neo SUV at the time of its launch, which could happen soon. However, considering the features and specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

