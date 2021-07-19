2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo review: Should you buy it?

The Bolero happens to be the most popular offering in the Mahindra range and to expand that brand name across the subcompact SUV space, the Indian automaker has introduced a new model called the Bolero Neo. It is essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300 being repositioned in a new avatar. The SUV will be sold alongside the standard Bolero. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car gets Bolero-inspired design elements

The changes to the Bolero Neo are easily distinguishable thanks to distinctive design elements like the new front bumper, the six-slat chrome grille, as well as the updated headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Mahindra has also grafted in some Bolero-specific design cues like the cladding on the sides and the clamshell bonnet. The 15-inch alloy wheels have also been redesigned.

Interiors

The interiors have a rugged feel with improved quality

The interiors are slightly conservative in design but have a rugged feel along with an improved sense of quality. New to the Bolero Neo is the redesigned instrument cluster, a touchscreen console, and updated fabric upholstery that makes the cabin feel airy. That said, space in the second row is slightly cramped while the third row jump seats are suited for short journeys only.

Features

From a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system to cruise control

Mahindra has increased the equipment list of the Bolero Neo with significant additions like a new 7.0-inch touchscreen console with smartphone connectivity, a revised instrument cluster, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, and a height adjustable driver's seat. It also gets features like front armrests, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, and support for BlueSense app. However, it lacks a sunroof, digital dials, and a rear-view camera.

Performance

It offers a relaxed driving experience

The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine which develops 100hp of power and 260Nm of torque. Standard is a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine comes across as fairly refined while the tractable nature of this powertrain means that frequent downshifts are not required in the city. The linear power delivery also allows for a relaxed driving experience.

Ride quality

The car has an impressive off-road ability

The ladder-on-frame chassis gives the Bolero Neo an unmatched off-road ability when compared to other subcompact SUVs. It feels sturdy on broken road surfaces while the Multi Terrain technology provides more grip to the rear wheels for enhanced traction. Being equipped with a micro-hybrid system also increases the fuel efficiency to an impressive figure of 17.28km/l.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Bolero Neo starts at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the base N4 model and goes up to Rs. 10 lakh for the N10 trim (both prices, ex-showroom). The variant we have tested here is the top-tier N10 (O) trim and its prices are yet to be revealed. Overall, the Bolero Neo is the perfect choice for those who seek a rugged subcompact SUV.