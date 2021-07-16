Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l

Mahindra Bolero Neo's fuel efficiency is lesser than its BS4 variant

Mahindra had launched the Bolero Neo SUV in India earlier this week. Now, the fuel economy of the model has been revealed. The automaker claims that the Mahindra Bolero Neo returns a fuel economy of 17.28km/l with the 1.5-liter diesel engine and manual transmission. However, the figure is slightly lower than the now-discontinued BS4 variant, which returned an efficiency of 18.49km/l. Here's our roundup.

It offers a 6-slat chrome grille

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is based on the ladder-on-frame chassis and is offered in four variants and five color options. It features a muscular bonnet, a 6-slat chrome grille, a large air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, square-shaped headlamps with integrated DRLs, and fog lights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

A 100hp diesel engine fuels the four-wheeler

The Mahindra Bolero Neo draws power from a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder, mHawk diesel motor that is capable of producing 100hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The car packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen console

The Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and keyless entry. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth connectivity and BlueSense app. For safety, the vehicle provides dual airbags, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, cruise control, and ABS with EBD.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the base N4 model and goes up to Rs. 10 lakh for the N10 trim (both prices, ex-showroom). Prices for the top-tier N10 (O) version are yet to be revealed.