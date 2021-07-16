Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l
Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 05:47 pm
Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l
Mahindra Bolero Neo's fuel efficiency is lesser than its BS4 variant

Mahindra had launched the Bolero Neo SUV in India earlier this week. Now, the fuel economy of the model has been revealed. The automaker claims that the Mahindra Bolero Neo returns a fuel economy of 17.28km/l with the 1.5-liter diesel engine and manual transmission. However, the figure is slightly lower than the now-discontinued BS4 variant, which returned an efficiency of 18.49km/l. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It offers a 6-slat chrome grille

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is based on the ladder-on-frame chassis and is offered in four variants and five color options. It features a muscular bonnet, a 6-slat chrome grille, a large air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, square-shaped headlamps with integrated DRLs, and fog lights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Information

A 100hp diesel engine fuels the four-wheeler

The Mahindra Bolero Neo draws power from a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder, mHawk diesel motor that is capable of producing 100hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

The car packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen console

The Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and keyless entry. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth connectivity and BlueSense app. For safety, the vehicle provides dual airbags, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, cruise control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the base N4 model and goes up to Rs. 10 lakh for the N10 trim (both prices, ex-showroom). Prices for the top-tier N10 (O) version are yet to be revealed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Discounts worth Rs. 3.75 lakh on Kia Carnival this July

Latest News

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed

Technology

COVID-19 cases declining very slowly, third wave imminent, says government

India

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Statistical comparison

Sports

Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

World

Adityanath government turned UP into a leading state, claims Nadda

Politics

Latest Auto News

Ahead of launch, Ola Scooter spied in new color variants

Auto

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is now available in Nagpur

Auto

2022 Formula One racing car, with nifty design improvements, revealed

Auto

KTM to launch a limited-edition track-only bike on July 20

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs. 88 lakh

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched in India at Rs. 8.5 lakh

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo fully revealed in latest spy shots

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo to be launched on July 15

Auto

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. News

Mahindra cars are available with benefits worth Rs. 1.9 lakh

Auto

Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Auto

Mahindra XUV700's teaser confirms largest-in-segment sunroof

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 spotted testing in India; rear section revealed

Auto
Trending Topics