Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV receives over 5,500 bookings since launch

Within a month of its launch in India, Mahindra's Bolero Neo SUV has amassed over 5,500 bookings and 30,000 inquiries. It is currently offered in three trims: N4, N8, and N10. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a boxy look and a spacious cabin with lots of equipment. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

The car has a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and LED DRLs

Mahindra Bolero Neo has a muscular hood, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, and squared headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by electrically adjustable ORVMs, black cladding, and designer wheels. Vertically positioned taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel with an X-shaped body-colored cover are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,680mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

It runs on a 100hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Mahindra Bolero Neo draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 100hp and a peak torque of 260Nm.

The vehicle offers seven seats and BlueSense connected car technology

Mahindra Bolero Neo has a 7-seater black and beige-colored cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for BlueSense connected car technology. For ensuring the passengers' safety, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ISOFIX child mounts are offered.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the base N4 model and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the range-topping N10 trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). An N10 (O) trim will be introduced in the coming weeks.