Mahindra to launch eKUV100 and eXUV300 in India by 2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 07:14 pm

Mahindra will launch its eKUV100 and eXUV300 cars in India by 2022. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the duo will be based on the fuel-driven KUV100 and XUV300 models, respectively.

As for the highlights, the four-wheelers will have an eye-catching design and spacious cabins with a host of features. They will draw power from fully electric powertrains.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars will sport a closed front grille

The Mahindra eKUV100 will be a hatchback while the eXUV300 shall be an SUV. They will have a muscular bonnet, a closed front grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights.

On the sides, they will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels.

Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will be available on the rear end.

Comfort

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system should be on offer

The Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300 will have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The latter is also likely to sport blue accents.

They are expected to house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer should be available.

Performance

The eKUV100 will deliver a range of 147km

The powertrain details of the Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300 are yet to be revealed.

However, the former is likely to have an output of 54hp/120Nm and deliver a claimed electric range of 147km. Its battery will be up to 80% charged in an hour.

The eXUV300 will have a more powerful battery, greater power figures, and should promise a better range than the eKUV100.

Information

Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300 will be revealed at the time of launch. However, they should carry some premium over their fuel-guzzling counterparts, which start at Rs. 6.05 lakh and Rs. 7.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), respectively.