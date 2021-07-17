Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022
Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 12:05 am
Mahindra eKUV100's production-spec model spied testing

Mahindra is working on launching a new electric vehicle, called the eKUV100, in India in 2022. In the latest development, a production-ready model of the four-wheeler has been found testing, offering a glimpse into its design features. To recall, the Mahindra eKUV100 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is based on the fuel-powered KUV100 NXT model. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

It will offer a closed grille and squared wheel arches

The Mahindra eKUV100 will have features similar to the KUV100 NXT. It will get a muscular body with a closed grille, a wide blacked-out air dam, halogen headlights, LED DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off black wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.

Information

The vehicle will deliver a range of 147km

The Mahindra eKUV100 shall draw power from a 54hp/120Nm electric motor paired with a liquid-cooled battery pack which can be charged from 0-80% in an hour. It will offer a range of 147km per charge.

Interiors

Quad speakers and a touchscreen infotainment system are expected

The Mahindra eKUV100 will likely offer a spacious cabin with an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It will also house four speakers and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity and the BlueSense app. For safety, there could be dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, "Follow Me Home" headlamps, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Mahindra eKUV100: Pricing and availability

At present, details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Mahindra eKUV100 are not known. However, it is expected to be launched in 2022 and should be priced under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

