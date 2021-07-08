Mahindra cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 92,000
Due to the rising costs of input materials, almost all auto companies have introduced a price-hike on their offerings. The latest name to join the list is Mahindra which has announced a hefty price-revision for its entire product portfolio, including the XUV300, Marazzo, Thar, and Scorpio. The cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 92,000 with effect from July 6.
Mahindra XUV300
The Mahindra XUV300 has become costlier by up to Rs. 24,029. It features a chrome accented grille, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, adjustable headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, 2-zone climate control, seven airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel. The vehicle is available with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol motor (109hp/200Nm).
Mahindra Marazzo
The Mahindra Marazzo has become dearer by up to Rs. 30,867. It has a short bonnet, a sleek chromed grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and projector headlamps. The cabin provides eight seats, an adjustable steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and twin airbags. The SUV runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine that delivers 121hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque.
Mahindra Scorpio
The Mahindra Scorpio has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 37,395. It has a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, roof rails, halogen headlamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 7-seater cabin with power windows, a touchscreen infotainment console, a rear-view camera, and automatic climate control. The SUV draws power from a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that generates 140hp/ 319Nm.
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra has increased the prices of its Thar by up to Rs. 92,000. It offers a boxy design with a vertical slat grille, squared windows, rounded headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It has a 4-seater cabin with an adjustable steering wheel, hill descent control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. The four-wheeler is available with a 2.2-liter diesel (130hp/300Nm) and 2.0-liter petrol (150hp/300Nm) engine options.