AX variant of Mahindra Thar SUV relaunched in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 11:34 am

Mahindra Thar AX trim relaunched in India at Rs. 10.68 lakh

The entry-level 6-seater AX variant of the Mahindra Thar, which was discontinued last year, has been relaunched in India. It starts at Rs. 10.68 lakh and the bookings are underway. As for the highlights, the SUV has a sporty and off-road-friendly design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has round headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra Thar has a muscular hood, a large grille with vertical slats, circular headlights, and DRLs embedded in the bumper. On the sides, it is flanked ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically positioned LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Mahindra Thar draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that makes 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that generates 130hp/300Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers up to six seats and multiple airbags

The Mahindra Thar has a spacious 4/6-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and electronic stability control are available.

Information

Mahindra Thar: Pricing

The petrol-powered AX variant starts at Rs. 10.68 lakh, while the diesel model costs Rs. 11.73 lakh. The standard Mahindra Thar has become costlier by up to Rs. 92,000 and it now falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 10.68-15.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).