Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra receives 55,000 bookings for Thar SUV in eight months
Auto

Mahindra receives 55,000 bookings for Thar SUV in eight months

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 08:28 pm
Mahindra receives 55,000 bookings for Thar SUV in eight months
Mahindra Thar bags 55,000 bookings in India since October 2020

In a remarkable accomplishment, Mahindra & Mahindra has received over 55,000 bookings for its Thar SUV since its launch in India last October. The waiting period for the popular off-roader now stands at 10 months. In order to meet the growing demand and reduce the waiting period, the company is working to accelerate the production process at its Nashik facility and the supplier end.

In this article
Exteriors

It is offered with three roof-top options

The Mahindra Thar is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis and features a boxy design with a vertical slat grille, chunky skid plates, a muscular bonnet, adjustable halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arch cladding, and 18.0-inch alloy wheels. The off-roader is available in hardtop, soft-top, and convertible roof-top options.

Information

The four-wheeler is available with two turbocharged engine options

The Mahindra Thar comes with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 150hp/300Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 130hp/300Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there are a plenty of new-age features

The Mahindra Thar offers a 4-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, a USB charger, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the four-wheeler has achieved a 4-star NCAP rating and offers dual airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information

Mahindra Thar: Pricing

The Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 12.11 lakh for the base-end AX variant and goes up to Rs. 14.16 lakh for the top-spec LX diesel automatic version (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mahindra to introduce eight new cars in India by 2026

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies, and more

Science

Tata Hornbill previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Auto

POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021

Science

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India

Science

Google Pixel 6 series tipped to use 'bigger Samsung sensor'

Science

Latest Auto News

Mahindra to introduce nine new cars in India by 2026

Auto

SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched on June 10; bookings open

Auto

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa reaches dealerships in India; deliveries underway

Auto

McLaren Elva becomes road legal hypercar by gaining a windshield

Auto

Volkswagen Group turns 84: A look at its milestones

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Mahindra Thar's debut in Australia marred with design infringement issues

Auto

New-generation Mahindra Scorpio's launch likely deferred to February 2022

Auto

Mahindra Thar garners over 50,000 bookings in India since launch

Auto

Nissan Magnite garners 40,000 bookings in India; production ramped up

Auto