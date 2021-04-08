Mahindra's next flagship SUV will be called XUV700: Details here

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines: a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol mill that makes 190hp, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 180hp. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should cost more than the current-generation XUV500 which starts at Rs. 15.13 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).