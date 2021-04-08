Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra's next flagship SUV will be called XUV700: Details here
Mahindra's next flagship SUV will be called XUV700: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy
Mahindra's upcoming flagship SUV (codenamed W601), which was expected to be launched as the new-generation XUV500, will be called XUV700. It shall debut in India in the coming weeks.

The car shall have a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with many hi-tech features. It will be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

The car will have a new grille with multiple slats

The Mahindra XUV700 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a multi-slat grille, a shark fin antenna, and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs.

On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and new alloy wheels.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle will be slightly bigger than the current-generation XUV500.

Two engine choices will be available

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines: a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol mill that makes 190hp, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 180hp. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will have a feature-packed cabin

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, an engine start-stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

It will also house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) will be available.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should cost more than the current-generation XUV500 which starts at Rs. 15.13 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Trending Topics