Mahindra XUV700's teaser confirms largest-in-segment sunroof

Harshita Malik
Jun 28, 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the all-new XUV700 model in India later this year. In the latest development, the automaker has released a teaser video for the SUV, claiming that it will feature the largest sunroof in the segment. Dubbed as 'Skyroof,' the panoramic sunroof will measure 1,360mm in length and 870mm in width. Here's our roundup.

It will offer an all-LED lighting setup

The Mahindra XUV700 will feature an aggressive design with a muscular bonnet, a vertical slat chrome grille, and auto booster headlamps that will 'switch on extra lights' when the vehicle crosses a speed of 80km/h. On the sides, it will have roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and split taillamps will be available on the rear.

The car will be offered with two BS6 engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 will get a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine and a 2.2-liter mStallion diesel motor. The power output details are yet to be revealed. Transmission choices will include a manual and an automatic gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system might also be on offer.

Multiple airbags and an adjustable steering wheel will be available

The Mahindra XUV700 will offer a spacious cabin with 2-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function, and an adjustable steering wheel. It will also pack a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, there will be multiple airbags, parking sensors, ABS, EBD, and Level 1 autonomous driving features.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will announce the official pricing and availability details of the XUV700 during its launch, which could happen in August this year. However, it is tipped to cost around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

