Mahindra XUV700 to break cover on August 15

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 01:15 pm
Mahindra XUV700 to break cover on August 15
Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled on Independence Day

Mahindra has announced that it will unveil its XUV700 model in India on August 15 and has started a countdown timer for the same on its official website. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an imposing design, a spacious cabin, and lots of segment-first features. It will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices. Here are more details.

What special features will the Mahindra XUV700 offer?

Mahindra XUV700 will get features like personalized safety alerts, flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles,' the largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, a 'Smart Filter Technology,' auto booster headlights, and a driver drowsiness detection facility. It will also offer 3D Sound by Sony and two 10.25-inch displays driven by "AdrenoX" UI based on "SmartCore" technology, which will be powered by the 3rd-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.

The SUV will have C-shaped headlights and arrow-shaped taillamps

The Mahindra XUV700 will sport a muscular hood, a chromed grille with vertical slats, a body-colored bumper, C-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs, and dual fog lamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A metallic-finished skid plate, a chunky bumper, window wiper, and arrow-shaped LED taillights will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

It will be offered with two engine choices

Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a BS6-compliant 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill. Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will offer ADAS and seats with memory function

Mahindra XUV700 will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 'Skyroof,' and a smart air purifier. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS will ensure the safety of the passengers. It will also pack two 10.25-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment console. The latter will support Alexa-based connected car technology.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to be launched on October 2 and deliveries should commence by the end of this year.

