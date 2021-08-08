Mahindra XUV700 to break cover on August 15

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 01:15 pm

Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled on Independence Day

Mahindra has announced that it will unveil its XUV700 model in India on August 15 and has started a countdown timer for the same on its official website. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an imposing design, a spacious cabin, and lots of segment-first features. It will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices. Here are more details.

Highlights

What special features will the Mahindra XUV700 offer?

Mahindra XUV700 will get features like personalized safety alerts, flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles,' the largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, a 'Smart Filter Technology,' auto booster headlights, and a driver drowsiness detection facility. It will also offer 3D Sound by Sony and two 10.25-inch displays driven by "AdrenoX" UI based on "SmartCore" technology, which will be powered by the 3rd-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.

Exteriors

The SUV will have C-shaped headlights and arrow-shaped taillamps

The Mahindra XUV700 will sport a muscular hood, a chromed grille with vertical slats, a body-colored bumper, C-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs, and dual fog lamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A metallic-finished skid plate, a chunky bumper, window wiper, and arrow-shaped LED taillights will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will be offered with two engine choices

Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a BS6-compliant 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill. Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer ADAS and seats with memory function

Mahindra XUV700 will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 'Skyroof,' and a smart air purifier. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS will ensure the safety of the passengers. It will also pack two 10.25-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment console. The latter will support Alexa-based connected car technology.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to be launched on October 2 and deliveries should commence by the end of this year.