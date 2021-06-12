Mahindra XUV700 spotted testing in India; rear section revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 12:45 am

Mahindra XUV700 appears in latest spy images

Mahindra is expected to unveil the XUV700 SUV in India in July this year. In the latest development, the car has been spotted testing near Pune, revealing its rear section. As per the spy shots, the XUV700 will have a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, a wipe-wash system, and horizontally placed sleek taillights. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will have larger dimensions than the XUV500

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a bulky design with a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with vertical slats, a roof-mounted spoiler, C-shaped headlights with LED DRLs, and split taillights. On the sides, it shall be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and new alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car will have a longer wheelbase and a wider footprint than the XUV500 SUV.

Information

It will likely borrow the engines from Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra XUV700 shall be offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-liter diesel mill, both already available with the Thar. However, they should generate more power at around 187hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The instrument cluster and infotainment system will be co-joined

The Mahindra XUV700 will offer a spacious cabin with a dual-tone color scheme, a panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and 2-zone automatic climate control. It will also have a head-up display and a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment console. The SUV will provide multiple airbags, emergency braking, a rear-view camera, and Level 1 autonomous driving technology.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV700 will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Tata Safari.