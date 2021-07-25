Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra XUV700's Smart Filter Technology will remove 95% viruses
Mahindra XUV700's Smart Filter Technology will remove 95% viruses

Dwaipayan Roy
Mahindra is expected to unveil its all-new XUV700 model in India this August. The automaker has already confirmed that the SUV will offer the largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles,' personalized safety alerts, and auto booster headlamps. Now, the latest teaser reveals that it will provide a 'Smart Filter Technology' that will remove "99% bacteria and 95% viruses" from the cabin air.

The car will have a multi-slat grille and roof-mounted spoiler

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a chromed grille with multiple slats, a muscular hood, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles,' and designer alloy wheels. C-shaped wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available on the rear end of the car.

The four-wheeler will be offered with two engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a BS6-compliant 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel engine and a 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill. The motors will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The vehicle will provide Sony-branded speakers and connected car technology

Mahindra XUV700 will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, front seats with memory function, dual-tone upholstery, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS will ensure the passengers' safety. It will pack a single-piece screen for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment console. The latter will support Alexa-based connected car technology.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the SUV is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

