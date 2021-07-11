Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-first Smart Door Handles
Auto

Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-first Smart Door Handles

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 02:14 pm
Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-first Smart Door Handles
Mahindra XUV700 to boast Smart Door Handles

Mahindra's flagship offering, the XUV700, will be launched in India in the coming weeks. The carmaker has been teasing some of the key features of the SUV such as the largest-in-segment sunroof, Auto Booster headlights, and personalized safety alerts. Now, the latest teaser confirms that the XUV700 will be offered with flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles,' a segment-first feature in India. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

The SUV will have a chromed grille and LED headlights

The Mahindra XUV700 will sit on a monocoque platform and have a muscular hood, a chromed grille with slats, a wide air dam, and aggressive-looking LED headlights with LED DRLs. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted Smart Door Handles, and designer alloy wheels. C-shaped wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available on the rear end.

Information

Two engine choices will be available

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a BS6-compliant 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel motor. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer electrically adjustable front seats

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, an engine start-stop button, and a power steering wheel. It should pack dual screens for the digital instrument console and the touchscreen infotainment system. Level 1 autonomous driving features, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera will also be available.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon

Latest News

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders costs Rs. 1.12 lakh in India

Technology

Lionel Messi wins his first international trophy: Key stats

Sports

Violence erupts during UP panchayat polls as BJP claims win

Politics

Makers share official first-look of 'And Just Like That...'

Entertainment

Colors drops promo teaser for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

AX variant of Mahindra Thar SUV relaunched in India

Auto

Tata Altroz Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?

Auto

Maserati Levante Hybrid to be launched by end of 2021

Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan is now up to Rs. 4,600 costlier

Auto

Prior to unveiling, BMW 7 Series previewed in spy shots

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

AX variant of Mahindra Thar SUV relaunched in India

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-leading petrol and diesel engines

Auto

Mahindra XUV700's production begins in July; launch likely in August

Auto

Interiors of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV previewed in spy images

Auto
Trending Topics