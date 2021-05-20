MANSORY introduces limited-run Mercedes-AMG G 63 VIVA EDITION

German aftermarket tuner MANSORY has revealed a "VIVA EDITION" model based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV. The pricing details are yet to be disclosed. Production of the premium vehicle is limited to just 10 examples and each unit gets extensive cosmetic updates both inside-out. The technical information is still under the wraps but the engine is said to have received a healthy update.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and round headlights

The G 63 AMG VIVA EDITION has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular bonnet with a vent, a large grille with vertical slats, round headlights, as well as black and white paintwork. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, side-steppers, and Y-spoke blacked-out wheels. Rectangular taillights and a door with a spare wheel mounted on it are available on the rear end.

Information

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 runs on a 585hp, 4.0-liter engine

The powertrain details of the G 63 AMG VIVA EDITION have not been disclosed. For reference, the regular Mercedes-AMG G 63 draws power from a 4.0-liter, bi-turbo, V8 engine that generates 585hp/850Nm and is linked to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT 9G-TRONIC gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a flat-bottom steering wheel

The G 63 AMG VIVA EDITION has a luxurious cabin with a black and white theme, diamond stitches, serialized 'VIVA EDITION' branding on the seats and floor, and a multifunctional, 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses an AMG instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety options including multiple airbags are also available.

Information

MANSORY G 63 AMG VIVA EDITION: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the MANSORY G 63 AMG VIVA EDITION are yet to be revealed. However, it should carry a significant premium over the regular Mercedes-AMG G 63 which starts at $157,500 (approximately Rs. 1.15 crore) in the US.