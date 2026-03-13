Maruti Suzuki celebrates 3 million units of Dzire
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Maruti Suzuki's Dzire crossed 3 million cumulative sales as of March 2026, marking a big moment for the brand since its debut in 2008.
Even with bumps like the pandemic, Dzire kept up steady sales; earlier cumulative milestones are not specified in the source.
Global reach and new generation boost sales
Dzire isn't just popular in India: it's led the sedan pack here since its 2008 debut (about 18 years as of March 2026) and has made its way to 48 countries.
With the latest fourth-generation model (no launch month/year specified in the source), a new engine under the hood, and top-tier safety ratings, it's clear why so many drivers stick with it.