Maruti Suzuki celebrates 3 million units of Dzire

Global reach and new generation boost sales

Dzire isn't just popular in India: it's led the sedan pack here since its 2008 debut (about 18 years as of March 2026) and has made its way to 48 countries.

With the latest fourth-generation model (no launch month/year specified in the source), a new engine under the hood, and top-tier safety ratings, it's clear why so many drivers stick with it.