New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio revealed in patent images

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 15, 2021
New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio revealed in patent images
Patent images of new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio leaked

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its new-generation Celerio hatchback in India in the coming months. In the latest development, patent images of the car have leaked online, revealing its key design details. The pictures suggest that the new Celerio will have a sleek grille with a horizontal slat, indicator-mounted ORVMs, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will be built on the HEARTECT platform

The new Celerio will sit on the brand's HEARTECT platform and shall have a muscular hood, a narrow grille with a horizontal slat, large headlights, a redesigned lower bumper, and circular fog lamps. It will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, pronounced wheel arches, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a bumper-mounted number plate slot will be available on the rear.

Information

It will be fueled by a 67hp, 1.0-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to draw power from a BS6 compliant 1.0-liter K10B petrol engine that makes 67hp/90Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A CNG version of the hatchback is also likely to be launched.

Interiors

The vehicle will have five seats and multiple airbags

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a gear lever on the center console, rear parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. It is expected to house a larger instrument cluster and an updated infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will take on rivals like the Hyundai SANTRO, Renault KWID, and Tata Tiago.

