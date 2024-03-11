Next Article

It will be based on born-EV architecture

Maruti Suzuki to launch YMC electric MPV in 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:30 pm Mar 11, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce eight new vehicles, including three electric cars, to its lineup. Among these is the YMC, an all-electric MPV slated for a September 2026 launch in India. This will be Maruti's first electric MPV and sixth three-row offering, joining the Ertiga, XL6, Invicto, an upcoming Grand Vitara-based seven-seater SUV, and a Suzuki Spacia-based hybrid MPV.

Components

YMC to share eVX EV's skateboard platform

The YMC electric MPV will be built on the same born-EV architecture that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing for the eVX SUV. This versatile platform can accommodate various body styles. The YMC will use a version of the 27PL skateboard and is expected to hit Indian roads about 18 months after the eVX. It will share battery options - likely both 40kWh and 60kWh units, the electric motor, and other powertrain components with the eVX.

Specs

Expected features and range

Although specific details about the YMC are limited, it's expected to have a similar maximum range as the eVX's 550km. To boost economies of scale, the SUV and MPV will likely share several interior and exterior components. As Maruti Suzuki continues to broaden its product range with hybrid versions of existing cars like Baleno, Fronx, Swift, and more, the YMC electric MPV will further solidify the brand's position in the EV market.

Pricing

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki YMC in India, will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the four-wheeler is likely to cost around Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom).