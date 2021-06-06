Home / News / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki preparing marketing plan for Jimny SUV in India
Maruti Suzuki preparing marketing plan for Jimny SUV in India

Harshita Malik
Maruti Suzuki is working on Jimny's pricing and marketing plans for India

Maruti Suzuki is "making a marketing plan" for the Jimny in India, Shashank Srivastava, the company's executive director for sales and marketing, has confirmed toWhat Car?. He also noted that the automaker is "doing research on the Jimny's pricing in India" and evaluating if any specific changes should be made to the SUV for the Indian market. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It will have a boxy design with heavy wheel cladding

The India-specific Jimny will be a 5-door model and will bear similarities with the 3-door Jimny currently being assembled here for export purposes. It will have a boxy design with a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, rounded headlights, body-colored B-pillars, and blacked-out wheel arches. A spare wheel will be mounted on the tailgate, while the taillamps will be housed in the bumper.

Information

A 1.5-liter petrol engine is expected to power the vehicle

In India, the 5-door Jimny will run on a 1.5-liter K15B petrol motor that will produce around 102hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV should come with off-road-friendly safety features

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is likely to offer a practical yet spacious cabin with foldable rear seats, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It may also get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the standard connectivity options. The SUV should provide some off-road-friendly safety features like traction control, hill assist, ABS, EBD, parking sensors, and multiple airbags.

Information

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Pricing

Maruti Suzuki will announce the pricing details of the Jimny SUV at the time of launch, around early-2022. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the SUV will take on the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Force Gurkha.

