Maruti Suzuki shipped record 5.85 lakh cars by train in 2025 Auto Feb 09, 2026

In 2025, Maruti Suzuki shipped a record 5.85 lakh cars by train—an 18% jump from 2024 and their highest ever.

Rail now handles over a quarter of all Maruti dispatches, up from just 5% in 2016.

This huge leap comes thanks to smart investments, like their massive new railway siding at Manesar.