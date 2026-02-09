Maruti Suzuki shipped record 5.85 lakh cars by train in 2025
In 2025, Maruti Suzuki shipped a record 5.85 lakh cars by train—an 18% jump from 2024 and their highest ever.
Rail now handles over a quarter of all Maruti dispatches, up from just 5% in 2016.
This huge leap comes thanks to smart investments, like their massive new railway siding at Manesar.
Maruti's sidings in Gujarat and Manesar
Gujarat and Manesar sidings alone made up more than half of these rail shipments, showing how key these hubs are for moving cars across India.
Maruti even sent vehicles to Kashmir Valley by train for the first time—a big logistics win.
Maruti aims to increase rail share to 35% by 2030-31
Using rail, Maruti avoided 87,904 metric tons of CO2 emissions and saved over 68 million liters of fuel in just one year.
They're not stopping here: the company wants rail to handle 35% of all car deliveries by 2030-31, doubling down on efficiency and sustainability.