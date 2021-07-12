Maruti Suzuki Swift, CNG models become costlier by Rs. 15,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 02:41 pm

Price-hike for Maruti Suzuki Swift and CNG models

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price-hike of up to Rs. 15,000 for the Swift hatchback and its entire line-up of CNG cars in India. The new prices, which the company claims are due to the increase in input costs, will come into effect from today. The brand will also announce a price-hike for other models soon.

Information

Maruti Suzuki sells these CNG models in India

At present, Maruti Suzuki sells models like the Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, S-Presso, Ertiga, and Eeco in CNG options. Meanwhile, the Swift, Vitara Brezza, and Dzire are offered solely with petrol engines.

Official words

'Price-hike for other models to be announced soon'

"With reference to our earlier communication dated June 21, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs. 15,000 on the above models," the company said. "The price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly."

Timeline

This is the brand's third price-hike this year

In January this year, Maruti Suzuki had raised the prices of some models by up to Rs. 34,000, followed by another hike in April. The price-revision was attributed to a rise in input costs on both the occasions. Now, the automaker has increased the prices of its cars for the third time this year.

Features

A look at the Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, and alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, multiple airbags, and cruise control. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp/113Nm and is mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.