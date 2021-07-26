Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has become costlier by Rs. 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback receives a price-hike in India

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki had announced a price-hike for its Swift hatchback in India. Now, the automaker has revealed the updated prices for all the variants. The ZXI+ AMT dual-tone and LXI trims have become costlier by Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 8,000, respectively. Meanwhile, all the other variants have witnessed a uniform hike of Rs. 15,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has a roof-mounted antenna and multi-spoke wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. LED taillamps, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Information

An 88hp, 1.2-liter engine fuels the four-wheeler

Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 113Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console is available

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel with cruise control. The hatchback houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Twin airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, electronic stability control, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift now starts at Rs. 5.81 lakh for the LXI model and goes up to Rs. 8.56 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ AMT DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).