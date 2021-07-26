Home / News / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has become costlier by Rs. 15,000
Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has become costlier by Rs. 15,000

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 05:58 pm
Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki had announced a price-hike for its Swift hatchback in India. Now, the automaker has revealed the updated prices for all the variants. The ZXI+ AMT dual-tone and LXI trims have become costlier by Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 8,000, respectively. Meanwhile, all the other variants have witnessed a uniform hike of Rs. 15,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has a roof-mounted antenna and multi-spoke wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. LED taillamps, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

An 88hp, 1.2-liter engine fuels the four-wheeler

Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 113Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Inside, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console is available

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel with cruise control. The hatchback houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Twin airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, electronic stability control, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift now starts at Rs. 5.81 lakh for the LXI model and goes up to Rs. 8.56 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ AMT DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Revolt RV1 e-bike to be launched in India next year

