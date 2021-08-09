Home / News / Auto News / Engine specifications of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG model revealed
Auto

Engine specifications of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG model revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 12:00 am
Engine specifications of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG model revealed
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG variant will make 92hp of power

Maruti Suzuki will launch the CNG version of its Vitara Brezza compact SUV in India in the coming months. It will likely be offered in the LXI and VXI trims. Now, engine details of the upcoming model have leaked. It will run on a 92hp, 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, its design and specifications are likely to remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and 16-inch wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG will have a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, LED headlights with DRLs, and LED taillamps. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels. As for the dimensions, the vehicle is expected to have a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a length of 3,995mm.

It will be fueled by a 92hp, 1.5-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG will run on a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 92.3hp of power at 6,000rpm and 122Nm of peak torque at 4,400rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Five seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel will be offered

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG will have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, rear parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, an engine immobilizer, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG will be revealed at the time of launch. However, for reference, the standard model falls in the Rs. 7.51-11.41 lakh price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV receives over 5,500 bookings since launch

Trending Topics