Maruti's Fronx testing ADAS in Delhi NCR suggests safety upgrade

Hybrid badge spotted on Fronx mule

The test car reportedly uses the same ADAS setup as the Victoris: think safer drives.

Plus, a Hybrid badge was spotted on the test mule, hinting at a strong hybrid variant, while Maruti's Z Series engine (like in the Swift and Dzire) is also in the works.

On top of that, Maruti Suzuki just hit a sales milestone in May 2026 with 242,000 units sold, a nearly 35% jump from last year, showing strong demand for its latest tech upgrades.