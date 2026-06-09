Maruti's Fronx testing ADAS in Delhi NCR suggests safety upgrade
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The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was seen testing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features around Delhi-NCR, suggesting the SUV could soon get a safety upgrade.
Until now, only the Victoris and e Vitara offered ADAS in Maruti's lineup, so this is a pretty big deal for fans of the Fronx.
Hybrid badge spotted on Fronx mule
The test car reportedly uses the same ADAS setup as the Victoris: think safer drives.
Plus, a Hybrid badge was spotted on the test mule, hinting at a strong hybrid variant, while Maruti's Z Series engine (like in the Swift and Dzire) is also in the works.
On top of that, Maruti Suzuki just hit a sales milestone in May 2026 with 242,000 units sold, a nearly 35% jump from last year, showing strong demand for its latest tech upgrades.