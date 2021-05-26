Home / News / Auto News / Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is a limited-run streetwear-inspired car
Auto

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is a limited-run streetwear-inspired car

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 02:29 pm
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is a limited-run streetwear-inspired car
Maserati reveals limited-run Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious model

Maserati, in association with streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_, has revealed a limited-run variant of the Ghibli Hybrid for the Chinese market. Only eight units of the car will be sold. Called Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious, the ultra-premium four-wheeler is built as part of the Italian automaker's Fuoriserie customization program. It sports purple paintwork and cosmetic updates both inside and out. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a "Digital Aurora" coating on the body

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide grille with vertical slats, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. There is a "Digital Aurora" coating on the body which blends the purple paint with bluish hints and pink glass flakes pigment. It also has 20-inch Teseo wheels finished in Dark Miron, wrap-around taillights, and CANOTWAIT_ badges.

Interiors

The vehicle might offer a 10.1-inch infotainment system

Details regarding the interiors of Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious are pretty scarce. However, it is expected to have a premium cabin with auto climate control, five seats, CANOTWAIT_ badges, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with support for Maserati Connect. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.

Performance

It is fueled by a 330hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious runs on a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine linked to a mild-hybrid setup and an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 330hp of power at 5,750rpm and 450Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. It allows the car to attain a top-speed of 255km/h and sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

Information

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious are yet to be announced. However, it will carry some premium over the standard model which costs $72,000 (roughly Rs. 52.3 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive, with retracting fabric roof, revealed

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's bookings open; deliveries begin from June

Auto

'Radhe' review: Salman slaps defamation case against KRK, he reacts

Entertainment

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at around Rs. 12,300

Science

Music composers nowadays simply copy international tunes, says Kumar Sanu

Entertainment

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Sports

Latest Auto News

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin teased; debut on June 1

Auto

CUPRA Born electric hatchback, with up to 540km range, revealed

Auto

2021 Force Gurkha SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

KTM RC 200 and 390's unofficial bookings open in India

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuts in India at Rs. 42 lakh

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Fiat wants you to name its latest crossover

Auto

Maserati unveils F-Tributo Edition of its Ghibli and Levante cars

Auto

Maserati Levante Hybrid, with a top-speed of 240km/h, breaks cover

Auto

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA SportLine, with refreshed look, multiple engines revealed

Auto
Trending Topics