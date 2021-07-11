Maserati Levante Hybrid to be launched by end of 2021

Italian automaker Maserati will launch the Hybrid variant of its Levante SUV in India by the end of 2021. To recall, it was unveiled in April. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine and can clock a top speed of 240km/h. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has a vertical-slat grille and 21-inch wheels

The Maserati Levante Hybrid has a muscular hood, a large grille with vertical slats, electric-blue inserts, a wide air dam, dagger-shaped headlights, and Azzurro Astro metallic paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 21-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 335hp, hybrid powertrain

The Maserati Levante Hybrid draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 48V hybrid setup and an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain makes 334.5hp/450Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just six seconds and has a top speed of 240km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle offers an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Maserati Levante Hybrid has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with 4-zone climate control, Harman Kardon and Bowers & Wilkins audio system, premium seat upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Maserati Levante Hybrid: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Maserati Levante Hybrid in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the standard model which begins at Rs. 1.49 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).