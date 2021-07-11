Home / News / Auto News / Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon
Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 01:18 pm
Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon
Maserati to launch Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo models in India soon

Italian automaker Maserati will launch its Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo models in India within a few months. The two cars sport cosmetic updates both inside and out to set them apart from the standard Levante and Quattroporte models. They draw power from a Ferrari-developed 3.8-liter, bi-turbocharged, 90-degree, V8 petrol engine and have a top-speed of 302km/h and 326km/h, respectively. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have several carbon fiber body parts

Maserati Levante Trofeo sports a piano black finish on the grille
Maserati Quattroporte Levante has a carbon fiber rear diffuser

Maserati Levante Trofeo sports a piano black finish on the grille, air vents and exhaust, bumpers with a carbon fiber splitter, and carbon fiber side skirts. A red-colored trident logo and Trofeo badge are also available. The Quattroporte Trofeo has a gloss black grille, a bumper with carbon fiber air vents, and a carbon fiber rear diffuser. It rides on 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The vehicles offer Pieno Fiore upholstery and a touchscreen console

The Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo have a premium cabin with Pieno Fiore leather upholstery, headrests with a Trofeo badge, red stitching on the seats, dashboard, and door armrests, as well as a multifunctional steering wheel. The former packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen console, while the latter gets a 10.1-inch unit with Maserati Multimedia Assistant. Both of them also offer support for Maserati Connect Programme.

They are fueled by a 572hp, 3.8-liter engine

The Maserati Levante and Quattroporte Trofeo draw power from a Ferrari-developed 3.8-liter, bi-turbocharged, 90-degree, V8 petrol engine paired to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 572hp/730Nm. The former can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 302km/h, while the latter can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 326km/h.

Maserati Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Maserati Levante and Quattroporte Trofeo in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, they should carry a premium over the standard models which start at Rs. 1.49 crore and Rs. 1.71 crore, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).

