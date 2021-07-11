Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 01:18 pm

Maserati to launch Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo models in India soon

Italian automaker Maserati will launch its Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo models in India within a few months. The two cars sport cosmetic updates both inside and out to set them apart from the standard Levante and Quattroporte models. They draw power from a Ferrari-developed 3.8-liter, bi-turbocharged, 90-degree, V8 petrol engine and have a top-speed of 302km/h and 326km/h, respectively. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have several carbon fiber body parts

Maserati Levante Trofeo sports a piano black finish on the grille Maserati Quattroporte Levante has a carbon fiber rear diffuser

Maserati Levante Trofeo sports a piano black finish on the grille, air vents and exhaust, bumpers with a carbon fiber splitter, and carbon fiber side skirts. A red-colored trident logo and Trofeo badge are also available. The Quattroporte Trofeo has a gloss black grille, a bumper with carbon fiber air vents, and a carbon fiber rear diffuser. It rides on 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Interiors

The vehicles offer Pieno Fiore upholstery and a touchscreen console

The Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo have a premium cabin with Pieno Fiore leather upholstery, headrests with a Trofeo badge, red stitching on the seats, dashboard, and door armrests, as well as a multifunctional steering wheel. The former packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen console, while the latter gets a 10.1-inch unit with Maserati Multimedia Assistant. Both of them also offer support for Maserati Connect Programme.

Performance

They are fueled by a 572hp, 3.8-liter engine

The Maserati Levante and Quattroporte Trofeo draw power from a Ferrari-developed 3.8-liter, bi-turbocharged, 90-degree, V8 petrol engine paired to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 572hp/730Nm. The former can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 302km/h, while the latter can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 326km/h.

Information

Maserati Levante Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Maserati Levante and Quattroporte Trofeo in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, they should carry a premium over the standard models which start at Rs. 1.49 crore and Rs. 1.71 crore, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).