Maserati India opens MC20 bookings, to be delivered next year
Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has started accepting bookings for its MC20 supercar in India and is planning to begin deliveries in February next year. To recall, the car was unveiled in 2020 and will be the fourth vehicle from the company in the Indian market. It offers an attractive design, a new-age cabin, and runs on a 3.0-liter V6 engine. Here's our roundup.
It sports designer wheels and a single-piece grille
The Maserati MC20 is built on a light and strong carbon fiber monocoque architecture and features a simple design with a sloping roofline, a low-slung nose, a blacked-out mesh grille with the brand's Trident logo, and aerodynamically built air ducts. It houses scissor doors and eye-catching wheels on the sides whereas a flowing haunch, sleek taillamps, and dual exhausts are present on the back.
There is a fully-digital driver's display and a touchscreen panel
The Maserati MC20 offers a premium cabin with leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber inserts and a flat bottom multifunctional steering wheel partially draped in leather and carbon fiber. It also packs a 10.25-inch all-digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available.
The car offers five driving modes
The Maserati MC20 is fueled by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that is tuned to deliver 621hp of maximum power and 730Nm of peak torque and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car is claimed to sprint from 0-100km/h in around 2.9 seconds. Further, there are five driving modes available: Wet, GT, Corsa, Sport, and ESC.
Maserati MC20: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Maserati MC20 are yet to be revealed. However, it is currently up for pre-bookings and is expected to be priced at around $210,000 (roughly Rs. 1.56 crore).