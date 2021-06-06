Home / News / Auto News / MASH X-RIDE 650 adventure bike debuts in Europe: Details here
Auto

MASH X-RIDE 650 adventure bike debuts in Europe: Details here

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 11:06 pm
MASH X-RIDE 650 adventure bike debuts in Europe: Details here
MASH unveils X-RIDE 650 bike in Europe

French automaker MASH has unveiled its X-RIDE 650 motorbike in Europe. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled-inspired look and comes with an analog instrument console as well as full-LED illumination. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 643cc single-cylinder engine. However, the bike will not debut in India. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has a twin-tip exhaust

The MASH X-RIDE 650 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a prominent beak, a flat seat with a ribbed pattern, a pillion grab rail, and a twin-tip exhaust. The bike packs an analog instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch golden spoke wheels. It has a 12-liter fuel tank, a seat height of 870mm, and tips the scales at just 177kg.

Information

It runs on a 39hp, 643cc engine

The MASH X-RIDE 650 draws power from a 643cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

The vehicle has disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the MASH X-RIDE 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by bronze-colored forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

MASH X-RIDE 650: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the MASH X-RIDE 650 is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 4.95 lakh. However, the motorbike will not debut in India as the company will not be able to price it appropriately here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2022 Kawasaki Z900RS available in a new shade in US

Latest News

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

'Tiger 3': Set built in SRPF ground, Mumbai, being demolished

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV

Auto

'777 Charlie' teaser: The adventurous journey of a four-pawed protagonist

Entertainment

COVID-19: Delhi to vaccinate all above 45yrs within 4 weeks

India

Latest Auto News

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh

Auto

BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 bike launched at Rs. 18.5 lakh

Auto

World's quickest car axed before entering production: Details here

Auto

2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV becomes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Yamaha XMAX maxi-style scooter revealed for the Japanese market

Auto

Mash Six Hundred 650 motorcycle, with Euro 5-compliant engine, unveiled

Auto

Tairong TR400, with Ducati and Lamborghini-inspired looks, launched in China

Auto

MV Agusta Rush 1000, with Euro 5-compliant 998cc engine, revealed

Auto