MASH X-RIDE 650 adventure bike debuts in Europe: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 11:06 pm

MASH unveils X-RIDE 650 bike in Europe

French automaker MASH has unveiled its X-RIDE 650 motorbike in Europe. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled-inspired look and comes with an analog instrument console as well as full-LED illumination. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 643cc single-cylinder engine. However, the bike will not debut in India. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a twin-tip exhaust

The MASH X-RIDE 650 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a prominent beak, a flat seat with a ribbed pattern, a pillion grab rail, and a twin-tip exhaust. The bike packs an analog instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch golden spoke wheels. It has a 12-liter fuel tank, a seat height of 870mm, and tips the scales at just 177kg.

Information

It runs on a 39hp, 643cc engine

The MASH X-RIDE 650 draws power from a 643cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

The vehicle has disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the MASH X-RIDE 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by bronze-colored forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

MASH X-RIDE 650: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the MASH X-RIDE 650 is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 4.95 lakh. However, the motorbike will not debut in India as the company will not be able to price it appropriately here.